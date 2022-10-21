HALLOWELL — The Maine Diocesan Council of Catholic Women will host a “Walking with Moms in Need” information session and prayer service on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 9 a.m. in the hall of Sacred Heart Church (11 Summer Street). The event will also include guest speaker Pat Bonney from the Open Arms Pregnancy Center in Augusta and is open to women of all faiths or no faith who are facing an unplanned pregnancy or anyone looking to learn more about the initiative.

“Walking with Moms in Need” is a nationwide program that increases support for pregnant and parenting mothers facing difficulties. The initiative was launched by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and is inspired by Pope St. John Paul II’s encyclical Evangelium vitae (The Gospel of Life).

In the Diocese of Portland, there are weekly “Walking with Moms in Need” open houses each Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Jude Church on 134 Main Street in Freeport for anyone in need to drop in. Participants can meet people who have dealt with the very same decisions and situations they might be confronting now. In addition, free clothing is offered for babies, children, teens, and adults at the weekly gatherings.

“For those unable to attend a meeting or who would like to speak with team members individually and confidentially, they can call 207-271-3133 at any time,” said Kim Palli of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist.

To learn more about programs and initiatives in the Diocese of Portland and across the country that care for and promote healing for women and families in need, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/DobbsDecision.

“Everyone should know there is a place for them to go for help,” said Palli. “Everyone in the community should know where to refer a pregnant woman in need.”