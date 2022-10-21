Tickets are now on sale for the Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary’s 17th Kitchen Tour. This tour is virtual and viewers will be able to view it from Nov. 5 through Dec. 3 from the comfort of their own home. The tour includes homes from as far away as Millinocket and Bar Harbor, and as close as Bangor, Brewer, and Glenburn. A wide variety of styles and craftsmanship will be showcased. Pulse Marketing and NextHome Experience have teamed up to provide the tour of these fabulous kitchens.

The Auxiliary is in the midst of a 5-year pledge to raise $125,000 to support the purchase of Miracle-2, a new neonatal ambulance to transport our region’s most vulnerable babies. Each year, over 120 babies born in hospitals in the upper two-thirds of Maine must be transported for specialized medical care in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. All proceeds from the Kitchen Tour will support the purchase of Miracle-2.

Further information about the 2022 Kitchen Tour is available at http://northernlighthealth.org/kitchentour or by calling the Northern Light Health Foundation at 207-973-5055.