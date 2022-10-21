BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson has announced that he will leave his position at the end of 2022 to relocate to southern Maine. The Chamber is assembling a search committee to seek his replacement and will post the job announcement to www.visitbarharbor.com/jobs.

Board President Nina Barufaldi St. Germain said, “Alf has served as an excellent leader to the Chamber, including his time navigating the COVID-19 pandemic when the tourism and hospitality industry struggled across the globe. He has been a supportive team player and innovative planner, in addition to doing a wonderful job promoting our region. We look forward to hearing about his future endeavors.”

After working for more than 15 years in the sales and marketing industries, Anderson was hired by the Chamber as an events manager in 2015 before being promoted to director of sales and marketing later the same year. Anderson was named executive director in 2019. In September 2022, he was named Community Partner of the Year by Mount Desert Island Hospital for his work leading the Downeast COVID-19 Task Force and finding creative, safe solutions to encourage commerce and support local businesses during the pandemic.

Anderson said, “It has been wonderful working with the Bar Harbor community and sharing our incredible region with the world, whether through our diverse marketing efforts, interviews with the media, or at our popular community events. Getting to know the many wonderful people that make up this community and working together to seek solutions to issues and discover new opportunities has been a genuinely rewarding experience.”

The Chamber will work closely with a search committee to seek a replacement to fill the role as soon as possible.

St. Germain added, “It will be hard to fill Alf’s shoes, but the Chamber is a dynamic organization that will present its next leader with opportunities to tackle interesting projects, engage with citizens and Chamber staff, and work in this beautiful location that inspires our work. We look forward to reviewing applications.”