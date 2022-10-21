BANGOR — The Maine Herb Society is a group that comes together to promote the study, value, and use of herbs as they relate to our daily life. Membership is open to any person with an earnest interest in knowledge of herbs.

Members meet the second Thursday of the month (no meetings in July and August) at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 307 Maine Avenue. Business meeting at 9:30 a.m., speaker at 10 a.m. Membership dues are $20 a year. We welcome you to visit one of our meetings for free.

Upcoming events/topics:

Nov. 10 Goose Basket Making Demo;

Dec. 8 Annual Penny Auction;

Jan. 12 Herb Society Members Project;

Feb. 9 Immune Health with Elderberry & Calendula;

March 9 Lavender Talk;

April 13 Road Trip;

May 11 May Basket Exchange.