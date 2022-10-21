PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools.

This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights.

In a letter to the school community, Portland Public Schools outlined some changes Friday.

The new policy allows all Portland Public Schools high school students to attend any school athletic event.

Middle school students will still need to be accompanied by an adult.

These are the rules included in the new policy:

All Portland Public Schools (PPS) high school students may attend any PPS athletic event.

Admission continues to be free for PPS high school students and each student must present their Infinite Campus summary for admission. MPA State Events do have admission fees and community members, including PPS students, will be charged event admission.

PPS middle school students must continue to be accompanied by a supervising adult and must remain with them for the duration of the event.

Students are expected to follow all school rules and expectations when attending any PPS event.

All attendees are expected to be in the stands and to positively support all of the student athletes.

All attendees are expected to leave promptly following the end of the event and clear the parking lots in a timely manner. Staff will sweep the venue and parking lots to ensure everyone has left in a safe, timely manner.

Maintaining a safe event environment is a collective responsibility. If you see something, please help us to identify and deter those causing unsafe conditions.