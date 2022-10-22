MADAWASKA, Maine — The Maine School of Science and Mathematics played a good game Friday afternoon in Madawaska but it’s the Owls who will compete in another round of Class D girls postseason soccer.

Madawaska won the prelim against the Penguins 6-2.

The sixth seed Owls will compete in the quarterfinals Tuesday against No. 3 Ashland, which earned a bye in the preliminary round.

Madawaska’s Lucy Hartvigsen was first to score in Friday’s game. This was the 8th grader’s first career soccer goal. All three Madawaska seniors had a chance to shine for the last time on their home field as Taylor Pelletier scored three goals and Peyton Cyr and Grace Robinson each kicked one in. Payton Pelletier contributed an assist.

Rianna Mattox’s goal was assisted by Aubrey Ainsworth. Ainsworth also scored a goal assisted by Mia Shaw.

The Owls’ goaltender Dianiliz Silva came up with a win during her first full game guarding the goal. The freshman took over last week when the Owl’s second goalie of the season broke her thumb during a game against Fort Kent.

“This team has endured as much change that any team could endure during one season and the fact that the seniors have helped with their leadership to bring the younger kids up to speed to be in this position to go into quarterfinals is a credit to the resilience of the team,” Madawaska coach Tom Gerard said. “We may not win the gold ball this year but in a couple of years I would watch out for Madawaska.”

The Owls will take on the Hornets Tuesday in Ashland. This will mark the third meeting of the season for the two teams, who split regular season games.

“They’re a really good team, well coached by Peter Belskis, who’s won like almost 500 games in his coaching career,” Gerard said.

Gerard said it doesn’t matter so much whether the Owls win or lose, just that they do their best and that soccer is a lot like life.

“It doesn’t always go well. Sometimes there are good things, sometimes there are bad things. You do the best you can with what you have,” Gerard said. “This team has risen to the occasion and I wouldn’t trade this group for anyone on the planet.”