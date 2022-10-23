MILLINOCKET—Fr. Dominic Savio, HGN, will bless a headstone dedicated to the unknown children who died during the Spanish Flu pandemic on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Millinocket Cemetery located on East Avenue off Medway Road. All are welcome to gather for this special service.

During the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-20, over 650,000 Americans lost their lives to the illness, many of them children.

“In Millinocket, the early settlers of the community lost children to the illness and, at night, would bury their children in unmarked graves in Millinocket Cemetery,” said Judy Ouellette of Christ the Divine Mercy Parish in East Millinocket. “To this day, there are sections of the cemetery that have few markers, but sections surrounding these markers cannot be sold because of the sheer number of unmarked graves that are known to be located in those areas.”

The Knights of Columbus Council #680 decided that these unmarked graves should be recognized. Thanks to generous donations and fundraisers, a headstone was purchased to be placed in one of these sections.

“It is the intention to place similar markers in other sections so these unmarked graves can finally be given the recognition and respect they deserve,” said Fr. Savio, administrator of Christ the Divine Mercy Parish.

If anyone has any information on similar sites in the East Millinocket and Medway (Grindstone) cemeteries, they are asked to call 207-723-3333.