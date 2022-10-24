Join expert knitter Susan Dewey at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for this advanced class in knitting. Participants in this workshop will explore the structure of knitting and ponder the questions:

*How are stitches structured?

*What is your style of knitting?

*Why the heck do we have to swatch?

*How does the yarn structure affect knitting?

*What do charts bring to the knitting game?



Participants will produce a knitted piece that can be sewn up the sides to make a little bag, or made longer to be leg or arm warmers, or maybe a cowl.



Register at https://artwavesmdi.org/event-4982650.



Students should bring:

*Questions.

*A piece of their own knitting to examine.

*DK or worsted weight yarn. Wool is better, but whatever you prefer to use is fine. Bring a couple of colors.

*Needles of the appropriate size for your yarn, probably US #6, #7, or #8. You can work with circular or straight needles.