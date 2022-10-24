Healthy Acadia is continuing its partnership with Maine Department of Health and Human Services to offer free N95 masks and COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen tests for distribution to the residents of Hancock County and Washington counties. Both distribution programs will continue as long as supplies last.

COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Antigen Tests

The at-home tests are still effective at detecting whether you have COVID-19 even with the new variants, and are an important tool to help support safer gatherings as the weather turns colder and we spend more time indoors.

For best results, the CDC recommends taking two tests, 24-hours apart. Unless otherwise requested, Healthy Acadia will provide two tests per request received. To order your test kits from Healthy Acadia, please visit bit.ly/cvd-tests.

N95 Masks

Wearing an N95 mask can reduce your chances of getting COVID by over 80 percent. As important as these masks are for COVID protection, they are expensive, and there are still many counterfeits on the market that do not meet proper standards of protection.We will continue to distribute masks certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health free of charge.

Supplies are limited, but we will be giving away four per person, per request received. To order masks from Healthy Acadia, please go to bit.ly/ha-n95-masks.

For more information about face masks, the COVID vaccines, and COVID-19 in general, find Healthy Acadia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok; or visit www.healthyacadia.org. For specific questions, please contact our Nina Duggan at nina.duggan@healthyacadia.org or 207-271-6023.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.