ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “How can community-engaged researchers contribute to coastal community resilience?” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

In this talk, Heather Leslie, director of UMaine’s Darling Marine Center, will discuss how the emerging science of social-ecological systems has shaped the interdisciplinary research that she, her students and community partners conduct in Maine. Their research is focused on the resilience of coastal communities and the ecosystems.

Drawing on examples from community-scale and statewide projects, Leslie will highlight both the value and challenges of research that integrates natural and social science knowledge with other ways of knowing. Through this lens, Leslie will reflect on how research, education and public engagement goals can be achieved in integrated, solutions-oriented ways. She also will share her thoughts on how flagship public institutions like UMaine can do even more to ensure that their land and sea grant missions are fulfilled through collaborative, learning-focused initiatives.

An international leader in marine conservation science, Leslie, also a professor of marine sciences at UMaine, conducts research on the ecology, policy and management of coastal marine ecosystems.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and will be offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall. Registration is required to attend remotely via Zoom. To register and receive connection information, visit the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-how-can-community-engaged-researchers-contribute-to-coastal-community-resilience//

Please note that face coverings are required for all persons attending the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks. For the latest UMaine health and safety guidance, please see umaine.edu/return.Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.