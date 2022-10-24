Maine students’ reading and math scores slipped below the national average for the first time and continued an 11-year pattern of generally declining test scores, according to the first national test data published since the pandemic that showed COVID-19’s academic toll.

Maine was one of 43 states whose students lost years of academic progress in math and reading in the first National Assessment of Educational Progress given since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 scores from the assessment were released Monday. The exam is generally given every other year to randomly selected samples of students in each state. The pandemic delayed the 2021 exam until 2022.

Math scores for Maine eighth-graders dropped nine points since 2019 from 282 to 273, the national average. Fourth-graders’ average math scores dropped eight points, from 241 to 233, which was below the national average score of 235.

Maine students didn’t fare much better in reading. The Pine Tree State’s eighth-graders reported an average reading test score of 257, an eight-point drop from 2019’s score of 265 and two points below the national average score of 259. Fourth-graders tested at 213, an eight-point drop from the reported 2019 score of 221, and three points below the national average score at 216.

Maine students’ test scores have slowly declined since 2011, when fourth-graders reported average math and reading scores of 244 and 222, respectively, and eighth-graders reported average test scores of 289 in math and 270 in reading.