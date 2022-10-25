BANGOR — Husson University held an open house for interested high school students and their family members on Saturday, Oct. 22.

“This was an outstanding opportunity to learn more about Husson’s academic programs, our faculty, facilities, life in the residence halls and campus life,” said Michael J. Fox, the University’s vice president of enrollment management. “Open houses are a great way for high school students to sample all that Husson has to offer.”

Prospective students and their family members checked in at 8:30 a.m. in the Beardsley Meeting House’s Darling Atrium (also known as the lobby of the Gracie Theatre). At 9 a.m., event participants moved into the Gracie Theatre to hear some remarks from Husson University President Dr. Robert A. Clark and Fox.

Participants also had the opportunity to hear from two Husson University students. Tyler Thompson was one of those students. He’s pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science. The other student was Carla Rodriguez, a double major in health sciences/pre-med and psychology.

At 10 a.m. that day, high school students and their family members had the opportunity to attend academic information sessions where they learned about some of the majors available at Husson University. As part of these sessions, students got to meet the friendly Husson faculty and staff who love teaching and helping students navigate campus life.

At the conclusion of these one-hour sessions, participants were able to take a walking tour of campus and attend an informational fair in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center. During the tours, high school students and their family members got to see some of Husson’s state-of-the-art technology and facilities.

Following these events, attendees enjoyed a complimentary lunch at the Dickerman Dining Center. Unlike other colleges and universities that use food services, Husson University has its own dedicated chefs and staff who prepare meals for our students. Every day, Husson students can choose from a variety of entrees. Additional options include a cook-to-order char broil grill; vegetarian, pasta and allergen free alternatives; a stone hearth pizza; a salad bar; a custom-prepared sandwich bar and two different soups. At the conclusion of the meal, Open House attendees were welcome to sample some of the University’s homemade desserts.

Additional campus tours and meetings with faculty members were available following lunch. “Husson University takes great pride in hiring faculty members who have both academic expertise and real-life professional experience in the subjects they teach. This provides our students with professional career insights that gives them an advantage over the competition,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Our focus on hands-on, experiential learning also helps to make sure students are workplace ready upon graduation. A degree from Husson helps students get on a path toward lifelong career success.”

“A Husson education is a real value,” said Dr. Clark. “We provide a high-quality educational experience at an affordable price. Besides low tuition, our university offers financial aid that reduces the cost of education even further. Last year, Husson University provided our students with nearly $19 million in institutionally funded grants and scholarships.”

Students and family members who couldn’t attend the open house are welcome to attend future events on Nov. 12 and April 29, 2023. To register for a future open house, visit https://www.husson.edu/about/visit-husson/open-house/.

Located in safe, rural Bangor, Husson University attracts students from all over the world. This multi-ethnic, multi-national campus environment helps prepare students to work in the diverse, global economy of the future.



For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; legal studies; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.