A Lebanon man was killed early Monday morning in a crash in North Berwick.

Xavier Skids, 19, was speeding in a gray 2007 Ford Focus on Beech Ridge Road, near Diamond Hill Road, about 4:40 a.m. when he apparently struck several trees before coming to a rest on the shoulder, according to the North Berwick Police Department.

Skids died at the scene, North Berwick police said Monday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available, but the crash remains under investigation.