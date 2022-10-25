Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

That continues an 11-year pattern of generally declining test scores and marks the first time Maine fell below the national average.

PLUS: Across the country, math test scores saw their largest decrease ever.

The fiery live debate centered on a series of major topics, from education and the opioid crisis to challenges facing the lobster industry.

Jonesport has two referendums on next month’s ballot that, if passed, would allow restaurants to serve alcohol seven days a week.

Dick Curless’ song made the Haynesville Woods section of Route 2A sound like a veritable graveyard for truckers.

Eastern Maine Medical Center has denied discriminating against David Ako-Annan and said that turnover was high at the Orono facility he was managing.

Out on a Whimsey will open its third location at 49 Main St. in downtown Bangor by the end of November.

Maine’s housing inventory remains low as buyers hesitate amid rising mortgage interest rates, inflation and worries about a recession.

Known as the Scot Tour, the event brings together Scottish and American women curlers every five years.

UMaine is now 2-5 overall, 2-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association, and has four games remaining this season.

Combined with the ability to keep calm and make a good shot, Kayla Morse has put together an impressive string of successful deer hunts.

Ron Chase thoroughly enjoyed riding Acadia National Park’s extensive 45-mile network, and its abundance of glorious vistas.

It turns out, given the right guidance and incentives, chickens can do an admirable job at pecking designs into pumpkins.

In other Maine news …

