Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine students slip below national average in reading and math
That continues an 11-year pattern of generally declining test scores and marks the first time Maine fell below the national average.
PLUS: Across the country, math test scores saw their largest decrease ever.
Paul LePage goes on attack in debate with Janet Mills as he trails in polls
The fiery live debate centered on a series of major topics, from education and the opioid crisis to challenges facing the lobster industry.
Wrong language in Down East town’s alcohol referendum shouldn’t derail vote
Jonesport has two referendums on next month’s ballot that, if passed, would allow restaurants to serve alcohol seven days a week.
Why this stretch of Aroostook County road has a reputation for being haunted
Dick Curless’ song made the Haynesville Woods section of Route 2A sound like a veritable graveyard for truckers.
All-white jury will decide if Bangor hospital discriminated against Black manager
Eastern Maine Medical Center has denied discriminating against David Ako-Annan and said that turnover was high at the Orono facility he was managing.
Whimsical Belfast-based toy store to open downtown Bangor shop
Out on a Whimsey will open its third location at 49 Main St. in downtown Bangor by the end of November.
These are the signs that the housing market is cooling
Maine’s housing inventory remains low as buyers hesitate amid rising mortgage interest rates, inflation and worries about a recession.
International tour brings Scottish curlers to Belfast Curling Club
Known as the Scot Tour, the event brings together Scottish and American women curlers every five years.
What’s at stake for UMaine football now that playoff hopes are all but dashed
UMaine is now 2-5 overall, 2-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association, and has four games remaining this season.
14-year-old Mainer shot a deer for the 7th year in a row
Combined with the ability to keep calm and make a good shot, Kayla Morse has put together an impressive string of successful deer hunts.
Acadia National Park’s carriage roads are a biking paradise
Ron Chase thoroughly enjoyed riding Acadia National Park’s extensive 45-mile network, and its abundance of glorious vistas.
Homesteaders are teaching chickens to carve pumpkins for Halloween
It turns out, given the right guidance and incentives, chickens can do an admirable job at pecking designs into pumpkins.
In other Maine news …
Community mourns sudden loss of UMPI soccer coach and mentor
Police are searching for Morrill teen last seen Oct. 14
Judge rejects bid to resume construction of $1B CMP corridor
Planned Parenthood spends likely record amounts on Maine elections
Start-up company wants to elevate Maine’s independent candidates
Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Parent wants LGBTQ book banned from Woolwich school library
Nokomis’ hot streak continues and more Week 8 football results
UMaine men’s hockey needs to be more consistent to be a playoff threat