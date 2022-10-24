Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library.

A parent requested “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” be removed from the Woolwich Central School library. The Regional School Unit 1 board denied the request, but that parent is appealing the decision Monday.

The parent believes the subject matter is inappropriate for elementary and middle school students.

“Beyond Magenta” tells the stories of six transgender or gender-neutral young adults and has won national awards.

Monday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at Morse High School in Bath.

This comes after other books, “Gender Queer” and “It’s Perfectly Normal,” were under the spotlight in similar meetings.

The book “Gender Queer” explores the author’s real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrations that some parents have found objectionable.

The book has sparked discussion in schools across Maine, with the Bonny Eagle school board voting not to ban it earlier this month while Dirigo High School voted to remove it from the library.

“It’s Perfectly Normal” is about sex education and puberty, including within the LGBTQ community. The Bonny Eagle school district voted not to ban that book as well.