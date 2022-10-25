If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former employee at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor in 2009.

Matthew Boyd, 33, pleaded guilty on Jan. 25, 2022, to sexually abusing a 12-year-old when he was 20 years old, according to Michael Conley, assistant United States attorney.

Boyd had been corresponding with a then-11-year-old girl on MySpace while stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard on active duty, according to court records. When the girl turned 12, she visited with Boyd at the shipyard and they engaged in a sexual act, officials said.

The victim reached out to Boyd as an adult in October 2020 with the help of law enforcement, and during the conversation Boyd confessed to sexually abusing her, court records showed.

Boyd has been sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.