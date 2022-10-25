Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Jay Ambrose in his column in the Bangor Daily News on Sept. 28 adeptly stated what I have been trying to put into words for a long time. We talk about abortion, which is the result of behavior of two adults. Can we start talking about that beginning stage?

There are many reasons why a woman gets pregnant either by intention or other circumstances. The decision to forego a pregnancy to term should, I feel, begin with the adults and the medical professional.

Read Ambrose’s column. It clarifies what a lot, and I mean a lot, of us feel about this controversy. Thank you to Ambrose for his insightful comments. I have made copies and have sent them to friends.

Louise Bennett

Brewer

