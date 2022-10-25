The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Joyce A. Polyniak of Topsham is a retired forensic scientist.

I don’t accept, and I don’t understand why we accept, the deceitful and offensive language of some of our political candidates. I find this behavior unacceptable and insulting. People have the right to express their opinions, but they do not have the right to deceive me in matters of fact. (I am assuming they know the difference between fact and opinion.)

I judge leaders by their behavior and their words. I want a leader who sets an example for all, but especially for the children. Therefore, I will not support any candidate who uses insults, name calling or makes hurtful, false and unsubstantiated statements about another person, group or event. Whatever they say must stand up to a fact-check. I will do my best not to be manipulated by this empty, destructive speech. I do not respect this behavior, and I will not vote for, or promote, someone who manifests this behavior. I demand and expect respect for myself and for others, and for our right to be accurately informed voters.

I did find a few ways to handle this without being confrontational. It is useful to just casually ask someone where they heard their information. This is usually enough to get the person flustered and alerts me (and hopefully them) to their thought processes. I was also successful in stopping this talk from some of my relatives, who consider themselves good Christians and who supported a candidate of questionable character, by just asking them, “Do you think Christ would approve of the way this person speaks?” Silence. They knew the words spoken by this politician were not in keeping with the teachings of Christ.

What I want for Christmas is a political leader who respects the vote, respects me and themselves. These people are out there. They are not perfect, but they are trying to better the lives of their fellow man.

Frances Perkins was a Mainer who went on to become the first female U.S. secretary of labor. Some products of her work are Social Security, unemployment insurance, minimum wage, child labor laws, etc. She cared about the people.

In 1929, when she was New York state industrial commissioner, Perkins pledged: “I promise to use what brains I have to meet problems with intelligence and courage. I promise that I will be candid about what I know. I promise to all of you who have the right to know, the whole truth so far as I can speak it.”

We need all our people in government to take her pledge and to stand by it. We need people like Perkins. Support and vote for candidates who, by their words and actions, will serve all people. Help me to be able to celebrate an early Christmas on Election Day by supporting honorable human beings who are positive role models. Help them help the nation.