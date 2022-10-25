The Bangor High School girls soccer team ran into a gritty Oxford Hills squad from South Paris and its exceptional sophomore goalkeeper Maddy Herrick in their Class A North quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams turned in a superb defensive effort and received goals from senior left wing Anna Connors in the first half and sophomore attacking midfielder Teagan Atherley in the second half to earn a 2-0 victory at Cameron Stadium.

The second-seeded Rams, now 10-1-4, won their eighth straight game.

Oxford Hills, the seventh seed, ended its season with a 9-5-1 record.

Bangor attempted 29 shots to Oxford Hills’ 7 but the Vikings were able to get their feet on several crosses and Herrick finished with 10 saves including several gems.

Bangor also squandered a number of high-percentage chances by missing the net.

Bangor limited the Vikings to very few good scoring chances and Emma McNeil finished with five saves, although four were from long distance.

McNeil made a terrific save with six minutes left in regulation.

Ashley Richardson broke in alone on her but McNeil aggressively raced out and got her hands on Richardson’s head-high shot.

Pivotal play: Atherley’s goal with 31:21 remaining gave the Rams a vital insurance goal.

Lily Chandler made a perfect cross to her in the middle of the penalty area. She tried to hit it a first time but didn’t get anything.

“It got stuck between my legs,” said Atherley, who was able to step back and poke it past Herrick.

Connors scored with 22:54 left in the first half.

Atherley slipped the ball to her as Connors dashed down the left wing. Connors broke in alone on Herrick and slotted it past her from 12 yards out.

“I cut to the middle and [Herrick] gave me a little space on the short side,” Connors said.

Herrick kept her Vikings within one with a terrific save late in the half as she raced off her line to smother Chandler’s close-range attempt from the right side off an Atherley pass.

Up next: Bangor will host a semifinal game on Saturday against third seed Camden Hills.