DOVER-FOXCROFT — Penquis will host the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office for Family Independence at its Dover-Foxcroft office to increase access to services for Piscataquis County residents. Before the pandemic, DHHS had a traveling office in place at Penquis, assisting many who could not travel to Bangor for services. It was determined that this remains a need for Piscataquis residents.

This collaboration will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 17 and continue on the third Thursday of each month between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. DHHS will provide two eligibility specialists to meet and assist Piscataquis area residents applying for DHHS services. In addition Penquis will provide meeting space at the Penquis office, located at 50 North Main Street.

“I am pleased that DHHS will resume a monthly presence in Piscataquis County,” states Heidi LeBlanc, Penquis chief operating officer. “Traveling to the Bangor office is increasingly expensive for those with vehicles and impossible for those without. It is critical for people to have access to DHHS services and support, and we are happy to collaborate to meet this need.”

For those interested, there is no need for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Established in 1967, Penquis is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Maine families in becoming healthy, safe, connected, and financially secure. Penquis is Maine’s largest community action agency serving primarily low- and moderate-income individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox counties.