Learn one of the classic bookbinding stitches – coptic binding. The coptic binding is an ancient way to sew together a book with wonderful contemporary applications. It’s a great binding technique to learn and master both for beginning bookbinders and experienced book artists. In this class we will focus on constructing a blank book, paying special attention to cover materials, page paper and the overall design of books as decorative and functional objects. Students will leave class with their own bound book in addition to instructions and tools to continue making coptic bound books. No bookbinding experience is necessary.



Please bring a hard cover book, no larger than 8.5 inches in any direction, to cut up and recycle the covers for your blank book!



ArtWaves and the Wendell Gilley Museum are teaming up for this Fall Handworks Festival Nov. 5-16 on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This is a pilot program generously sponsored by Machias Savings Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Some of the classes happen at ArtWaves in Town Hill, and some happen at the Gilley in Southwest Harbor. Email nikki@artwavesmdi.org for more info.



Anna’s formal education is in photography and art education, with a BA from Hampshire College, a year studying at Speós – The Paris Photographic Institute, and a MA in art education from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. After many years of teaching, first in the Chicago Public School System and then running an art department at a private school in Rhode Island, she made the leap to full time artist. She now focuses her energies on bookbinding and is the creator behind Purplebean Bindery, a business focused on creating unique, durable and inspiring blank journals. To satisfy her endless creative itch, she makes artists books using a variety of printmaking and photographic processes. She also teaches workshops in bookbinding. Her photographs and artist books have been exhibited throughout New England and published in several periodicals, including Maine Magazine.

