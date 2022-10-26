A man is accused of standing off with police for nearly 24 hours after allegedly assaulting a man in an “unprovoked attack” in Van Buren.

Corey Vick, 35, has been charged with assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal mischief and creating a police standoff.

Vick was allegedly acting erratically outside a home on Castonguay Road about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A woman later reported to police that Vick assaulted her husband outside the home in an “unprovoked attack.” The woman and her husband were able to run to safety, according to police.

When authorities arrived, Vick allegedly threatened to kill any police officers who tried to enter the home.

A crisis negotiation team attempted to deescalate the situation without success, according to Moss.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tactical team entered Vick’s home and arrested him. Vick was taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou for treatment of minor injuries and then transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.