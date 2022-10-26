ELLSWORTH — Lucille Poulin and Tracy Scheckel were named to the Heart of Ellsworth Board of Directors at the October meeting. Lucille has been involved with Heart of Ellsworth for several years and a supporter and event coordinator. She is a hospice doctor by profession and is passionate about having a vibrant community for those who live, work, and visit here.

“Helping to organize the Ellsworth Pride event was a great opportunity to work with other Heart of Ellsworth members, and I anticipate being able to provide some of my energy and skills to future projects to bring about positive changes in our community,” she commented.

Tracy has 30 years of marketing and public relations experience and is the marketing and advertising manager at The Ellsworth American and joined the Heart of Ellsworth because of her passion for the Ellsworth Downtown ecosystem.

“When I moved to Ellsworth, one of the many things that excited me was its vibrant downtown and the fact that Heart of Ellsworth was here. I plan to use my position on the board to liaise with the downtown business owners on behalf of the organization,” Scheckel commented, “I so look forward to creating a conduit for information and idea exchange and the collaboration that’s sure to follow.”

“Both Lucille and Tracy bring valuable talent, passion, and energy to our board and I’m excited to have them as part of our team”, commented Jon Stein, current vice president and 2023 president-elect of the Heart of Ellsworth Board of Directors.

According to Stein, the Board has room for 15 members with a couple of current openings. “Our treasurer will be stepping down soon so it would be awesome to have someone with finance experience join us”, he commented. For more information about Heart of Ellsworth and how to get more involved, visit https://www.heartofellsworth.org.



A Maine Downtown Center Affiliate, the Heart of Ellsworth promotes artistic, economic, educational, environmental, cultural, and historic activities in the “Downtown” area of the city of Ellsworth, Maine to provide a vibrant community for all residents, businesses, non-profit organizations and local Government. https://www.heartofellsworth.org.