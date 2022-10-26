The Hampden developer who planned to build 61 townhomes on Broadway in Bangor has put the land for the subdivision up for sale.

Nate Freeman, who won the Bangor Planning Board’s approval last month to build the Northbrook Apartments subdivision, listed the site for sale Friday.

He is asking for $1.5 million for the undeveloped six-acre plot at 870 Broadway, near Husson University and across from the Stephen King-owned Zone Radio Corp. studios. He bought the land in October 2021 for $375,000, according to city assessing records.

The project would see 61 two-story units split among 11 buildings, with four to six units each.

Freeman wants to see if another developer would take over the project before his contractors break ground on the subdivision next April.

“Otherwise, it’s full steam ahead,” he said.

The Northbrook Apartments is one of two projects that the Planning Board approved in September that, combined, would add 121 units to Bangor’s tight housing market.

The other, a planned 60-unit subdivision on Lancaster Avenue, is under appeal after neighbors asked a judge to set aside the board’s decision.