Two Maine students who are accused of drawing a swastika and writing a racial slur in a Jay high school have been expelled indefinitely.

The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief for writing a racial slur and drawing a swastika in two school bathrooms, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser.

After each of the boys was issued a summons, they were released to their parents.

Spruce Mountain High School is part of Regional School Unit 73, which serves Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls.

The RSU 73 directors voted nearly unanimously for their expulsion.