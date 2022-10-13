JAY, Maine – Two Livermore Falls teens are accused of drawing swastikas and writing a racial slur in two bathrooms at Spruce Mountain High School, according to the Sun Journal.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief, according to the Sun Journal. The teens were released to their parents.

The case will be reviewed by the Office of the Maine Attorney General to determine if the actions were a possible hate crime.

The Sun Journal reports the students have been suspended for 10 days and further discipline is possible.

Spruce Mountain High School is part of RSU 73, which serves Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls.