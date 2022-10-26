State Senate District 2 covers a large, rural portion of Aroostook and Penobscot counties. We’re facing unprecedented challenges: higher costs, scarce resources, overwhelming infrastructure needs and a political machine that would just as soon have us all fighting each other, rather than working to help us to get things done.

For too long, politics has been about doing favors for big industry and big donors while the rest of us are left behind. Danielle Fienberg is different. She’s not a politician — she’s a mom who really cares.

Living in Presque Isle with her two children and husband, Fienberg is someone who has known real hardship. She’s learned how to stretch a dollar to make ends meet. She’s not a political insider — she’s a hard worker, and she is ready to work toward real solutions for our families.

I believe that Fienberg will be a strong and needed voice for all of us on the Senate floor. She will also be a fantastic constituent advocate, doing what she can to help, because that’s just who she is. But people don’t have to take my word for it. They can visit her website and fill out the survey to tell her what’s on their mind. She wants to hear from all of us so that she can represent us all in Augusta.

If people are tired of politics as usual, I urge them to vote for Danielle Fienberg and check out her website at: danielleformaine.com.

MaryAlice Mowry

Patten

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.