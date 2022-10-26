Robyn Stanicki is the candidate we need for the Maine House. My workplace is in Stanicki’s district, and I know she has worked for years to get reliable health care to rural families there.

She’s dedicated to fairer tax structures for working people and seniors. And I’ve seen the way Stanicki really listens to constituents — she has actual conversations and wants to know about issues that matter. Robyn Stanicki will represent Brooks, Jackson, Knox, Monroe, Swanville, Thorndike, Unity, Waldo and part of Frankfort in District 38. Please support her!

Chris Marshall

Montville

