Healthy Acadia invites you to explore the mindful, restorative practice of “Tai Chi for Health” through their free, virtual and in-person class offerings. “Tai Chi for Health” classes introduce participants to gentle movements that promote improved health through the integration of both mind and body.

Healthy Acadia, a community health organization serving Downeast Maine, has offered Tai Chi for Health classes since 2014, introducing hundreds of community members to the practice. Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and wellbeing through slow, smooth and continuous mind-body exercises. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute (TCHI) to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, the courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and levels of physical ability.

“We’re thrilled to be offering another full roster of both beginner- and intermediate-level tai chi classes this fall,” said Nina Zeldin, Healthy Acadia Community Outreach coordinator and Tai Chi for Health instructor. “We hope you’ll join us!”

Classes meet for one hour per week for eight weeks. While all classes are free, donations are suggested and appreciated. Pre-registration is required. Here’s the fall lineup of classes:

Online Courses:

Intermediate Yang 24, Mondays, November 7-December 26, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Intermediate Sun 73, Mondays, November 7-December 26, 2022, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Bone Health, Mondays, November 7-December 26, 2022, 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Tai Chi for Arthritis 2, Tuesdays, November 8-December 27, 2022, 2 p.m to 3 p.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Life & Five Element Qigong, Wednesdays, November 9-December 28, 2022, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Beginners Yang Style, Wednesdays, November 9-December 28, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Heart Health, Wednesdays, November 9-December 28, 2022, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

In-Person Courses:

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis, Mondays, November 7-December 26, 2022, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Moore Community Center Theater, State Street, Ellsworth

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention, Thursdays, November 3-December 29, 2022*, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Meadow View Apartments in Ellsworth. *NO class on Thanksgiving Day – November 24.

Visit https://forms.gle/4wbqELSh4DpYXZE96 to register for any of Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health courses. Once your registration is complete, you will receive the login information (for online courses) via the email address you provided.

For more information, please contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206 or nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.