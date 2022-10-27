FARMINGTON — The next exciting exhibit at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus features art created by individuals incarcerated at Maine State Prison and Maine correctional facilities. In conjunction with the exhibition, Emery will host a panel discussion, “Outside In-Inside Out: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Incarceration,” and a special advance release community film screening of the 2022 documentary, “Master of Light.” All events are free and open to the public.

“Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” Nov 3 to Dec 10 in the Emery Lobby Space.

Art created by individuals incarcerated at Maine State Prison and Maine correctional facilities is the next exciting exhibit at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus.

“Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Sophie Craven, runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Dec. 10. It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery. An opening reception will be held on Nov. 3 from 4:30–7 p.m., with remarks by the curators at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Residents of Maine’s prisons express their lived experience, their hopes, and their dreams in the art they create. Their artwork defies stereotypes and emphasizes that we are all more than the worst act that we have committed. Through their art, those living inside convey the message that, “We are whole people with loves and losses, skills, talents, ideas, and gifts . . . and a longing to be free.”

Inside Vision is a joint effort between the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition and the Maine Department of Corrections, and is supported by the American Rescue Plan Maine Project Grant provided by SPACE Gallery.

Panel Discussion: “Outside In–Inside Out: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Incarceration”

Nov. 4, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Emery Performance Space

Please join Jan Collins of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, Cara Furman, UMF associate professor of language arts education; Nicole Kellett, professor of anthropology; and educator Cassidy Marsh, a 2018 UMF graduate, for an analytical and forward-thinking discussion on practices of discipline and incarceration, with insights drawn from their academic research, field experience and activism.

Film Screening: “Master of Light”

Dec. 9, 7 p.m. Emery Performance Space

This event features a special advance release community screening of the 2022 award-winning documentary film, “Master of Light,” directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten. George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison travels to his hometown to paint his family members. Going back forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life.

The Emery Community Arts Center is an innovative, experimental venue for the arts in Western Maine. It features an exciting 2,500-square-foot, 109-seat multipurpose performance space with dynamic vertical foldaway doors that open onto an outdoor performance area and a 1,600-square-foot Flex-Space gallery for traditional exhibits, new media and performance art. A dramatic interior corridor offers additional exhibition space and connects the center with the UMF Alumni Theater.

The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy Street (between Main Street and High Street) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/.



For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.