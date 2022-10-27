A 70-year-old woman died after being struck in a crosswalk in Rockland on Thursday morning.

Lorraine Hall of Rockland was found laying in the road near the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets after being struck by a Ford pickup truck at around 8:30 a.m., according to the Courier-Gazette.

Hall, who was found lying by a crosswalk crossing Suffolk Street, died at the scene of the crash.

Ronald Staples, 53, of Rockland who had been driving the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.