John Bapst 6 (14-0-1), Caribou 1 (5-11)

At Cameron Stadium on Wednesday, Garrett Fletcher scored 2 goals, while Jack Mason and Jack Derosier each scored a goal and added an assist. Fletcher opened the scoring with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half by putting the ball in the net off a pass from Silas Pepin. Mason scored at the 5:30 mark from Jack Derosier, then assisted on Fletchers 2nd goal 30 seconds later.

Henry Hebert scored Caribou’s goal just over a minute into the second half. Then Ellis Columber scored off a cross from Sam Poth, Logan Hart scored from Jon Pangburn’s pass and Jack Derosier netted the final goal for the Crusaders.

Logan White stopped 8 shots for the Vikings, while Matt Fitzpatrick made 4 saves for John Bapst.

John Bapst will move on to play the winner of Presque Isle at MDI in the class B North Semifinal.