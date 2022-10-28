HOULTON — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine, and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, recently celebrated its employees with regional employee appreciation events. The events included years of service recognition awards for those who were celebrating a milestone year, team activities, prizes, and much more! The Bank also announced the winner of their Top of the Mountain Commitment to Community Award which recognizes one employee for their efforts of volunteering in their community.

“We are grateful for our employees and their dedication to this company and their communities,” stated Jon Prescott, president & CEO of Katahdin Trust, “as a company, we make a concentrated effort to reinvest in our employees and recognize each of them for their accomplishments.”

Fourteen employees were recognized at this year’s events for their years of service ranging from ten to forty-five years. As an award for their years of service, Katahdin Trust offers those being recognized the choice of extra days off or a monetary gift based on their years of service. Congratulations to the following employees on their established careers.

45 years: Nancy Hersey, Community Banker;

35 years: Annette Beaton, Vice President, Community Banking Officer;

20 years: Cindy Boot, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Services Officer; Danielle Brewer, Community Banker;

15 years: Aaron Cannan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Services Officer; Alison Gould, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Services Officer; Brad Berthiaume, Senior Vice President, Financial Consultant; Cale Burger, Vice President, Commercial Services Officer; Jessica Weeks, Assistant Vice President, Deposit Operations Supervisor; Lisa Willigar, Community Banker; Sarah Gardiner, Assistant Vice President, Senior Credit Analyst;

10 years: Crystal Gastia, Community Banker; Crystal Wright, Loan Operations Clerk; Eunice McAfee, Branch Manager and Community Banking Officer; Lita Madore, Community Banker.

Each year, a Katahdin Trust employee is selected to receive the Top of the Mountain Commitment to Community Award and this year, we are happy to announce that this year’s award was presented to Patricia “Patty” Hersey, Vice President, Cash Management and Business Development Officer. This award recognizes one of our employees for raising the bar on the Bank’s standard of being committed to the communities it serves.

“Patty spends several hours volunteering for organizations in her community,” said Prescott. “It is an honor to recognize Patty for this award, thank you for all that you have done for your community!”

Patty joined Katahdin Trust in 1999 as an Electronic Banking Clerk at our Operations Center in Houlton. A short time later, she was promoted to Supervisor, Deposit Operations. Patty then transitioned to Corporate Services Officer. Thereafter, Patty was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Corporate Services Officer and then Vice President, Business Development Officer. In 2020, she was promoted to her current role of Vice President, Cash Management and Business Development Officer.

Throughout her tenure at the Bank, Patty has volunteered at organizations such as the Health Services Foundation and Houlton Lodge of Elks.

