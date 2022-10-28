PATTEN – The Patten Area Woman’s Club invites you to the Lumberman’s Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m to hear guest speaker Enock Glidden.

As a child born with Spina Bifida growing up in Patten, a small town in northern Maine, Enock had to learn to do things differently than others but with the use of adaptive equipment and help from friends and family, he has had a very full life.

Having had the opportunity to experience a lot of things that people with two working legs may not even try, he now resides in Bethel and is an avid skier, rock climber, and participates in many other sports. These sports include tennis, basketball, paragliding, and skydiving. Through an internship related to his studies in computer science, he was able to travel across the United States and visit some of our most cherished outdoor spaces including many national parks. He culminated his internship experience in California with a 5-day ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

He is now on a mission to get people of all abilities outdoors in the state of Maine. Through his work with Maine Trail Finder, he is showcasing all the amazing outdoor spaces available to people while also helping to improve access.

It is because of all these experiences that he has made it his life’s mission to speak to anyone and everyone about never saying I can’t and instead always asking: How can I?

Enock is making a special trip to Patten, his hometown, to share his incredible story, please join us for an inspirational evening! All ages welcome and refreshments will be served.