Auburn resident and community leader Fowsia Musse is hospitalized in Ethiopia after being shot by a security officer at an airport while visiting the country. Musse’s family in the U.S. is now trying to get her home.

The shooting happened at an airport in eastern Ethiopia, where Musse was visiting family.

Musse’s sister, Juweria Subcis, a member of the regional parliament, was killed in the shooting.

While the details of the incident are unclear, a federal police officer has been arrested for the shooting, according to local media in Ethiopia.

Musse, who is from Somalia, is the executive director of Maine Community Integration, a nonprofit that focuses on education and empowering immigrant girls.

One of Musse’s daughters, Shadia Abdulahi, has started a GoFundMe campaign to bring her mother home and pay for medical costs.

Abdulahi wrote on that page that her mother will have to be flown to the Ethiopian capital city, Addis Ababa, for medical treatment.

