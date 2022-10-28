A program that helped tens of thousands of Maine households stay afloat during the pandemic will likely run out of money by the end of November.

Emergency Rental Assistance paid for rent, utilities, and for the homeless to stay in hotels.

MaineHousing officials say the temporary program is in the end stages of winding down.

The state paused any new or renewed applications from being submitted at the end of September.

The state has continued to ask the Treasury Department for more money, but officials say they might not know until January if they will get additional funding for the program.

Nearly 8,700 applications are still being reviewed as of Thursday.

MaineHousing says they’ll be processed as they came in and paid out based on what’s available.