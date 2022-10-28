MADISON, Maine — A juvenile died Thursday after the vehicle a Madison man was driving struck a large tree off Route 148.

Robert Simonds, 30, was driving, and Ashley Corson, 28, of Madison was an adult passenger. Three juveniles were also in the vehicle — one died at the scene of the crash, and the other two survived, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Simonds was westbound on State Route 148, also called White School House Road, when his vehicle left the road and hit the tree. Officers arrived at the crash around 11:10 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office closed the road to traffic for more than an hour, Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said.

One of the juveniles suffered from a severe head injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Simonds, Corson and the other surviving juvenile received non-life-threatening injuries. All of the people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

Simonds, Corson and a juvenile were transferred to Maine Medical Center for treatment. The other juvenile was taken to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, and the Maine State Police is reconstructing the crash to understand what happened. The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office will later review the investigation.