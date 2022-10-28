The Class B and Class C playoffs start this weekend, as well as the eight-player large school playoffs.

Here are our predictions for how the opening games of those classes will go, who will progress in the eight-player playoffs and how the Class D regular season will end.

No. 7 Hampden at No. 2 Hermon

Prediction: Hermon 46, Hampden 12

Hermon changed up its defensive alignment after its 20-0 loss to Cheverus in Week 4. In Week 5, Hermon beat Hampden 59-12. Since the defensive change, the Hawks have been 3-1 with its only loss coming last week to top-seeded Medomak Valley 14-12.

I think Hermon’s offense, led by running back Gary Glidden, will be too much for Hampden and the Hawks will start their march to the Class C North regional final.

No. 5 Winslow at No. 4 Nokomis

Prediction: Nokomis 34, Winslow 12

Nokomis’ wide receiver Madden White is following up his big junior season on the hardwood with the boys basketball team with a huge senior season on the gridiron.

“It’s hard to explain, but I’ve never had a receiver like Madden before,” Nokomis coach Jake Rogers said. “He forces defenses to not run their regular defense against us. Teams will come out and double him and when that happens we lean on the run more and we ask other receivers to step up and account for that. One thing we’ve been pushing is making sure Madden isn’t the whole offense.”

Rogers said that Nokomis has around 1,300 passing yards and 1,100 rushing yards on the season, and the balanced attack with Grady Hartsgrove leading the offense will be a lot for Winslow to handle.

I think Nokomis will handle Winslow and move on to the Class C North semifinals. Watch out for Nokomis in the C North playoffs.

No. 5 Orono at No. 1 Dexter

Prediction: Orono 36, Dexter 30

This will be the game of the week and possibly the game of the playoffs.

Obviously that is a strong statement, but looking at Dexter and Orono’s first matchup that Dexter squeaked out of with a win, Orono’s high-scoring win over Bucksport in the quarterfinals, and both team’s recent form, I think the Saturday afternoon semifinal between the two eight-player small school North teams will be a great one.

Last week, Orono’s duo of quarterback Jack Brewer and wide receiver Will Francis accounted for more than 200 yards and seven touchdowns. If Orono’s offense can have another big offensive output, it can beat anyone in the conference.

Orono lost its lead against Dexter in the final two minutes and lost to the Tigers in Week 5 38-34. Orono can definitely score enough, but will need to find a way to slow down Bryce Connor and the Dexter offense to pull off the upset.

No. 4 Camden Hills at No. 1 Mount Desert Island

Prediction: Mount Desert Island 40, Camden Hills 24

Mount Desert Island is riding a four-game winning streak and is averaging more than 47 points per game over the run.

However, Camden Hills put up the biggest fight during the win streak, falling to MDI 30-22 three weeks ago.

Still, the connection between Aiden Grant and Spencer Laurendeau on offense will be too much for the Windjammers, leading to a big MDI win.

Freeport at John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Prediction: Freeport 30, John Bapst 28

Freeport is coming off a huge game against Foxcroft, one that may have been a playoff preview. Trying to bounce back from an emotional game like that can be tough, and I believe John Bapst (4-3) will give Freeport (4-3) a run for its money.

John Bapst has been up and down this year and is trying to bounce back from a loss to Nokomis a week ago but it has proven it can put up points in bunches. Still, I see Freeport taking the final game before the Class D playoffs get underway.

Oak Hill at Foxcroft Academy

Prediction: Foxcroft 40, Oak Hill 18

Foxcroft is coming off a huge regular season victory over Freeport last week and has to bounce back to face a pesky Oak Hill team.

After the win, Foxcroft coach Dan White said it was at the line of scrimmage where the Ponies won the matchup.

“We kind of controlled the line of scrimmage and that certainly helped matters. When you’re not dealing with things in the backfield you’re able to get your plays off and give your skill kids [opportunities] to make plays,” White said. “It allowed our guys to play in space. When you do that often you’re going to be more able to play mistake-free.”

Caden Crocker and the Foxcroft offense will be too much for Oak Hill and the Ponies will sail into the Class D playoffs next week securely in the top seed.