No quarterback in the history of professional football has been sacked more than Tom Brady.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was sacked three times in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, vaulting Brady to No. 1 on the all-time list with 556 sacks taken in his career.

The mark beat the previous record set by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was sacked 554 times in his career. However, it took Brady 326 games to set the record compared with 249 for Roethlisberger, who was once sacked 50 times in a single season.

Brady, while not being a particularly athletic quarterback, was known for being clever in the pocket and quick to get the ball out of his hands throughout his career. As a result, he’s avoided accumulating his sack totals in his career. However, the 45-year-old quarterback’s legendary longevity made it so that he was bound to set this unfortunate mark in NFL history.

Story by Nick O’Malley, masslive.com