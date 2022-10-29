The former home of Lincoln resident and renowned stuntman James “Crash” Moreau is for sale and targeted at a buyer who will fix it up and flip it.

“Flippers take note! This home needs quite a bit of work but is priced to sell,” the real estate listing by Richard Kenefic of ERA Dawson-Bradford said.

The 780-square-foot, single-family home on Railroad Street has two bedrooms, one bathroom and is listed for $30,000.

Moreau’s daredevil stunts became famous nationally when he appeared as “Captain Explosion” on America’s Got Talent in 2013, sat inside a box with a couple of pounds of explosives, and blew himself up. The judges, including Howard Stern and Heidi Klum, were scared but not impressed enough to move him along in the competition. Klum asked “Why?” repeatedly after the stunt.

Lincoln resident and renowned stuntman Crash Moreau, seen here in his appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2013, died of natural causes in September 2021. Credit: Courtesy of NBC Universal/America's Got Talent

He died in September 2 021 at age 73 of natural causes.

Moreau started his stunt career in 1967 at age 21 with Joie Chitwood, a famed daredevil whom Evel Knievel said was his inspiration. Moreau toured the U.S. and Canada with Chitwood and other stunt show organizers for decades. His specialty was crashing or blowing up cars and blowing himself up.

His former home is on a dead-end road near Mattanawcook Pond and the Penobscot River. The listing calls it “an excellent investment opportunity for the creative flipper.”