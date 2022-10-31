A 6-year-old Florida boy, who was missing for two months and spotted in Maine, has been found in Canada.

The boy’s father Jorge Gabriel Morales and paternal grandmother Lilliam Peña Morales were taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The boy, Jorge “Jo-Jo” Morales, was reported to be in good health and unharmed.

Morales had been missing since Aug. 27, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center released a video last week showing Morales, his father and grandmother at a Walgreens in Houlton, more than 1,800 miles away from home.

Both adults are facing charges of custodial interference.