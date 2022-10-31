Create a traditional corn husk doll with art teacher Kathie Pratt. Making dolls from corn husks is a centuries-old tradition. The history of the corn husk doll dates back to Native American craftsmanship. Corn husk dolls were later made by European settlers, and enslaved African Americans. With an abundance of corn grown on the region’s farms, Appalachian people developed a particular fondness for the material, especially for the making of dolls.

ArtWaves and the Wendell Gilley Museum are teaming up for this Fall Handworks Festival Nov. 5-16 on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. This is a pilot program generously sponsored by Machias Savings Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Some of the classes happen at ArtWaves in Town Hill, and some happen at the Gilley in Southwest Harbor. nikki@artwavesmdi.org

Instructor Kathie Pratt happily lives and works in Tremont. She’s been making art all her life, with a special fondness for sculpture. She studied at New England School of Art and Design and the Museum of Fine Arts School, Boston. Pratt has been directing an art and nature camp for children at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library for the last 13 years.