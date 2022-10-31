A 43-year-old woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash in Readfield.

Martha Shellman, whose hometown wasn’t immediately available, was driving a 2012 Dodge Journey south on Gorden Road, near Scribner Hill Road, about 3 p.m. when she crossed the centerline, went off the road and hit a tree, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shellman, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Moss said Sunday night.

Shellman is believed to have been involved in another crash in Belgrade minutes earlier, and speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, according to Moss.

The crash remains under investigation.