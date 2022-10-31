Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Six more Mainers have died and another 500 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,648 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Cape Elizabeth High school was closed Friday after 21 percent of students came down with illnesses, including COVID-19, prompting a Maine CDC investigation.

Support for Democrats in the St. John Valley has decreased by half since the 1980s, when the area was almost universally democratic.

The tandem campaign is a recognition that LePage remains the most beloved figure among the Republican base. Locking them down could deliver the 2nd District to Poliquin.

Autumn Mowery probably knows more about aging candlepin bowling equipment than any other 20 year-old on the planet.

Labor issues on farms are nothing new in Maine. But the stakes are high because it can lead to food literally being left to rot in the ground.

Prosecutors’ recommendation is based on the $236,580 Nathan Reardon sought to steal even if he never obtained the full sum.

Two residents allege that the mill has failed to properly maintain portions of its equipment, which has led to repeated “invasions” of odors.

Facilities mechanics at the Bangor hospital voted 17-10 against joining the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 4.

There are few verifiable facts about Lydia Carver but ghost stories about the spectral bride, haunting the beach in her dripping trousseau, are endless.

Collins Pond and Otter Brook historically served as pathways for brook trout migrating to and from the Aroostook River.

James “Crash” Moreau’s daredevil stunts became nationally known when he appeared as “Captain Explosion” on America’s Got Talent in 2013.

More female hunters are carving out a niche of their own in Maine’s traditionally male-dominated hunting scene.

In other Maine news …

Maine student narrowly escaped deadly South Korea Halloween surge

Presque Isle university student is missing

Hillary Clinton endorses Portland referendum on $18 minimum wage

Janet Mills holds fundraising advantage over Paul LePage

Emergency Rental Assistance coming to an end in Maine

Woman killed in Readfield crash

Child dies in Madison crash

Car crashes into Scarborough fire station

Bangor gets $200K to reduce Penobscot County overdose deaths

3 arrested after fentanyl and methamphetamine seized in Palmyra

Part-time Bar Harbor resident recalls his years as Jerry Lee Lewis’ tour manager

Lewiston-Auburn community leader hospitalized in Ethiopia after being shot while visiting family

Despite dip in numbers, browntail moths still had a big year in Maine

Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing right whales

Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford

WATCH: UMaine’s Montigo Moss makes amazing one-handed touchdown catch

UMaine women’s soccer heads to America East semifinals with win over NJIT

The UMaine women’s soccer team accomplished a rare feat this season

UMaine women’s ice hockey splits series against UConn

2nd-period flurry leads Northeastern hockey past UMaine

Slow start, big plays costly for UMaine football in loss to Richmond

Camden Hills girls beat Bangor for berth in A North soccer final

Orono’s Ruth White, Hampden’s Charlie Collins win cross country state titles

Hermon football shuts out Hampden in C North quarterfinal

Ashland upsets undefeated Wisdom girls in Class D semifinal

Fort Kent boys earn shot at defending Class C North soccer title