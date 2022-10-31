Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Six more Mainers have died and another 500 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,648 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Cape Elizabeth High school was closed Friday after 21 percent of students came down with illnesses, including COVID-19, prompting a Maine CDC investigation.
How Democrats lost their strong hold on the St. John Valley
Support for Democrats in the St. John Valley has decreased by half since the 1980s, when the area was almost universally democratic.
What’s behind Bruce Poliquin’s tandem campaign with Paul LePage
The tandem campaign is a recognition that LePage remains the most beloved figure among the Republican base. Locking them down could deliver the 2nd District to Poliquin.
2 years out of high school, this woman is running an Ellsworth bowling alley
Autumn Mowery probably knows more about aging candlepin bowling equipment than any other 20 year-old on the planet.
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
Labor issues on farms are nothing new in Maine. But the stakes are high because it can lead to food literally being left to rot in the ground.
Prosecutors want up to 2 years in prison for Mainer who defrauded COVID loan program
Prosecutors’ recommendation is based on the $236,580 Nathan Reardon sought to steal even if he never obtained the full sum.
Nearby residents sue owner of Old Town mill over stinky odors
Two residents allege that the mill has failed to properly maintain portions of its equipment, which has led to repeated “invasions” of odors.
EMMC facilities workers vote against unionizing
Facilities mechanics at the Bangor hospital voted 17-10 against joining the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 4.
Unraveling the mystery of Maine’s most famous drowned ghost bride
There are few verifiable facts about Lydia Carver but ghost stories about the spectral bride, haunting the beach in her dripping trousseau, are endless.
Major upgrades to Caribou waterways expected to restore brook trout population
Collins Pond and Otter Brook historically served as pathways for brook trout migrating to and from the Aroostook River.
Former home of daredevil Mainer ‘Captain Explosion’ is for sale
James “Crash” Moreau’s daredevil stunts became nationally known when he appeared as “Captain Explosion” on America’s Got Talent in 2013.
The face of hunting in Maine is changing
More female hunters are carving out a niche of their own in Maine’s traditionally male-dominated hunting scene.
In other Maine news …
Maine student narrowly escaped deadly South Korea Halloween surge
Presque Isle university student is missing
Hillary Clinton endorses Portland referendum on $18 minimum wage
Janet Mills holds fundraising advantage over Paul LePage
Emergency Rental Assistance coming to an end in Maine
Woman killed in Readfield crash
Car crashes into Scarborough fire station
Bangor gets $200K to reduce Penobscot County overdose deaths
3 arrested after fentanyl and methamphetamine seized in Palmyra
Part-time Bar Harbor resident recalls his years as Jerry Lee Lewis’ tour manager
Lewiston-Auburn community leader hospitalized in Ethiopia after being shot while visiting family
Despite dip in numbers, browntail moths still had a big year in Maine
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing right whales
Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford
WATCH: UMaine’s Montigo Moss makes amazing one-handed touchdown catch
UMaine women’s soccer heads to America East semifinals with win over NJIT
The UMaine women’s soccer team accomplished a rare feat this season
UMaine women’s ice hockey splits series against UConn
2nd-period flurry leads Northeastern hockey past UMaine
Slow start, big plays costly for UMaine football in loss to Richmond
Camden Hills girls beat Bangor for berth in A North soccer final
Orono’s Ruth White, Hampden’s Charlie Collins win cross country state titles
Hermon football shuts out Hampden in C North quarterfinal
Ashland upsets undefeated Wisdom girls in Class D semifinal
Fort Kent boys earn shot at defending Class C North soccer title