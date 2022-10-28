After only mustering six points in the first half, Hermon changed the game plan in the third quarter. Hermon ran the ball with Gary Glidden 11 times in a row to start the second half and finished the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run on a pitch to the right side. The score, accompanied with a two-point conversion run by Glidden, upped the Hawks’ lead to 14-0 quickly. A superfan’s guide to the Maine high school football playoffs From schedules and scores to where to watch the games, here’s everything you need to know.

Hermon (6-3) then forced a punt and got the ball back.

Glidden then ran four more times in a row before quarterback Johnny Kokoska threw his second interception of the game, this one to Hampden’s Andrew Cote.

Pivotal play: Hampden (2-7) started with possession at its own two yard line, but the first play of the drive was driven back into the end zone by a hoard of Hermon defenders for a safety. The safety gave the Hawks a 16-0 lead with 24 seconds left in the third quarter for the final score of the game.

On Hermon’s next drive, the Hawks moved the ball consistently down the field until Kokska threw his third interception of the game and second to Hampden’s Aiden Kochendoerfer.

Hampden’s possession only lasted a few plays before Hampden QB Nick Johnston threw a pick to Gavin Coombs with just-over six minutes left in the game.

Hampden blocked a punt by Hermon and got the ball in the red zone with 4:25 left in the game, but Glidden sacked Johnston and Hampden forced a turnover on downs before running out the clock.

In the first half, Glidden totalled 67 yards of offense including a nine-yard touchdown run on Hermon’s opening drive of the game. The extra point missed, so with 8:43 left in the first quarter the Hawks held a 6-0 lead.

Glidden finished with 178 total yards of offense.

Up next: Hermon will play No. 3 Oceanside (6-3) next Friday at home in the Class C North semifinals.