ORONO, Maine — The Hockey East preseason favorite might have seemed like an easy choice as it faced the team picked to finish last on Friday night at the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena.

It certainly didn’t play out that way.

UMaine, chosen to duplicate last year’s last-place finish, received late third-period goals from Killian Kiecker-Olson and Donavan Houle to tie defending league champion Northeastern and the Black Bears went on to earn an extra point by winning the shootout after no one scored in the five-minute three-on-three overtime.

The game will go into the books as a 2-2 tie but UMaine will receive the extra point in the league standings.

UMaine is now 2-3-1 while Northeastern is 3-2-2. The teams will play again Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Benny sent the Nation home v happy ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yv2CMBMe0u — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) October 29, 2022

Riley Hughes broke a scoreless deadlock for Northeastern 1:59 into the third period and Jakov Novak expanded the lead just 1:39 later.

But freshman Kiecker-Olson scored a power play goal with 7:05 remaining and Houle tied it with a shorthanded tally with just 2:34 remaining.

Kiecker-Olson was set up nicely by Jakub Sirota, who made a diagonal pass to him in the right faceoff circle.

Kiecker-Olson took a stride and fired a wrist shot past the screened Devon Levi into the upper short side corner.

Houle tied it when he took a Didrik Henbrant pass, carried the puck into the Northeastern zone and took a wrist shot from the high slot that deflected off a Northeastern stick and sailed past Levi’s glove.

In the shootout, Kiecker-Olson and Ben Poisson scored while Victor Ostman made a save and Northeastern’s Aidan McDonough missed the net.

Hughes opened the scoring off a UMaine turnover as he was set up alone in front by Matt DeMelis and lifted a backhander past Ostman’s blocker.

Novak scored when he swatted in a puck from the top of the crease after Justin Hryckowian had knocked it off Kiecker-Olson’s stick behind the net.

Ostman finished with 26 saves and Levi had 24.