University of Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss made a tremendous one-handed 9-yard catch from quarterback Joe Fagnano in the fourth quarter against the University of Richmond to make it 28-14.

It wasn’t enough for the Black Bears to overcome their deficit, as the Spiders rattled off six plays of 20 or more yards and scored on their first three possessions en route to a 31-21 win at Alfond Stadium.

Read the full game recap here.