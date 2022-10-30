Courtesy of UMaine Athletics
The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team split the weekend series against the University of Connecticut, defeating UConn 1-0 on Friday and suffering a 2-0 loss on Saturday.
Friday, Oct. 28
First Goal (1-0 Maine): Luisa Welcke got her first collegiate goal as well as the lone goal in this game for Maine. Luisa Welcke scored this one in front of the net from a pass by her sister and teammate, Lilli Welcke.
Jorden Mattison earned her second shutout victory in a row and picked up 39 saves in net.
Saturday, Oct. 29
First Goal (1-0 UConn): Jada Habisch struck first in the contest unassisted in the 2nd period.
Second Goal (2-0 UConn): The second score came in the 3rd period from Coryn Tormala and assisted by Christina Walker.
Brooklyn Oakes picked up 26 saves in net for the Black Bears.