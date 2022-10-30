Courtesy of UMaine Athletics

The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team split the weekend series against the University of Connecticut, defeating UConn 1-0 on Friday and suffering a 2-0 loss on Saturday.

Friday, Oct. 28

First Goal (1-0 Maine): Luisa Welcke got her first collegiate goal as well as the lone goal in this game for Maine. Luisa Welcke scored this one in front of the net from a pass by her sister and teammate, Lilli Welcke.

Jorden Mattison earned her second shutout victory in a row and picked up 39 saves in net.

Saturday, Oct. 29

First Goal (1-0 UConn): Jada Habisch struck first in the contest unassisted in the 2nd period.

Second Goal (2-0 UConn): The second score came in the 3rd period from Coryn Tormala and assisted by Christina Walker.

Brooklyn Oakes picked up 26 saves in net for the Black Bears.