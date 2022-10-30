Courtesy of Husson Athletics

BANGOR, Maine — The Husson University football team picked up a clutch Commonwealth Coast Conference victory on Saturday beating Western New England University 27-17 for the first time in program history.

After both the Eagles and Golden Bears opening drives ended in punts, Husson (4-4, 3-1 CCC) capitalized on its second drive going 70 yards in 10 plays, capped off by freshman Jed Lober’s 1-yard touchdown run to give Husson a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Western New England’s pass was picked off by sophomore Antwan Turner, but the Golden Bears managed to force an Eagles punt to start the second quarter.

WNE (3-5, 2-2) took advantage of the Eagles punt, scoring on its next drive to even the game 7-7.

The Eagles answered the Golden Bears’ touchdown with a 13-play drive, but the drive ended in a Husson turnover giving WNE the ball back with three minutes remaining before halftime.

WNE would attempt a 34-yard field goal with time running down in the half, but the kick landed short, knotting the contest 7-7 at the break.

The Golden Bears received the opening half kickoff and drove the ball to the Husson 29-yard line, but junior Sean Savage came up with a key third-down sack and WNE’s fourth-down pass attempt fell incomplete, giving the Eagles back the ball.

Husson took advantage of the turnover on downs, needing just one play to make the game 14-7 as junior Nic Visser connected with senior Jon Bell on a 68-yard touchdown throw.

The Eagles would go up 20-7 with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Visser.

Junior Tucker Buzzell picked off the ensuing Golden Bears possession, but the Eagles would give the ball right back on a Visser interception.

The Golden Bears used the turnover and converted on a key fourth-down reception to score a 38-yard touchdown to pull within 20-14 of the Eagles and later added a 23-yard field goal to cut the lead to 20-17 with 8:16 remaining.

Following the field goal, Husson drove 74 yards in nine plays with Visser connected with sophomore Dom Wilson on a back-shoulder fade in the right corner of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown and a 27-17 Eagles lead.

With the momentum in the Eagles favor, sophomore Evan DeRonsle came up with a clutch interception on the ensuing Golden Bears possession, jumping over a Golden Bears receiver and returned the play 28 yards to the Husson 28-yard line to help Husson beat WNE for the first time in program history.

Visser finished 19-23 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the program record for consecutive pass completions in a game.

Lober ran the ball 28 times for 96 yards and a score, while Bell finished with four catches for 96 yards and senior Tyler Thompson hauled in six grabs for 90 yards.

Buzzell finished with a game-high 15 tackles for the Eagles, while tallying a sack and interception.

Turner also posted double-digit stops with 12 and Savage added 10 tackles and a sack, helping Husson record four sacks and three picks on the day.

The Eagles close out their 2022 home schedule on Saturday when they host Nichols College at noon for senior day.