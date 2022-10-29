Sunny conditions led to some fast times and impressive team performances throughout Classes A, B and C at the Maine state cross country championships at Twin Brook in Cumberland on Saturday.

In the girls Class A state championship, Bonny Eagle’s Addy Thibodeau earned the win with a time of 19:04.08 over the 5-kilometer course. The Scots had five runners within the top 15, scoring a team total of 32 to run away with the Class A team title.

Bangor finished in fifth with 124 points.

York was able to secure the Class B girls team title with 63 points.

Cary Drake was a big reason why York won the team title as the junior won the individual crown in 18:51.82. Mount Desert Island’s Amelia Vandongen was runner-up in 19:11.61.

Ruth White won her second girls Class C state individual title with a time of 18:02.52.

White will now prepare to defend her New England championship.

Orono was able to secure the girls Class C team title on Saturday, as well, scoring 29 points with its first five runners finishing in the top 10.

On the boys side, Charlie Collins continued his fantastic senior season with a state championship, running the course in 16:29.57.

The Broncos won the boys team title with a points total of 52, placing five runners in the top 21.

The Freeport boys ran away with the Class B team title, scoring 35 points with its top-five runners finishing in the top 11. John Bapst finished in fourth place with 144 points.

Carter Libby edged out the individual Class B boys title by running 16:50.13, barely beating Mount Desert Island’s Sam York (16:51.18).

Bucksport’s William Hileman followed up his Class C North title with a Class C state title, running 16:45.21.

George Stevens earned the boys team title in Class C with 61 points.